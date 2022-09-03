Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Five Below Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

