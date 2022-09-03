Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at KeyCorp

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Five Below Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average is $143.15.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

