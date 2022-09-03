Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

