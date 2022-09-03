Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSE FSI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.30. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

