Flixxo (FLIXX) Hits Market Capitalization of $176,862.28

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a total market cap of $176,862.28 and $15.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flixxo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

