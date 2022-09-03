Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,378 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 148.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 436,859 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after buying an additional 297,094 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

