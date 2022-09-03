FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,993 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

