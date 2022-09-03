FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,221 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

