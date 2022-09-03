FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

