FORA Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,393 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.82.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.