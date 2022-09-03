FORA Capital LLC Invests $238,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,227,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,062,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jamf by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,958,000 after acquiring an additional 382,330 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

