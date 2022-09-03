FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $66,124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $33,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 303,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,991.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 289,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after purchasing an additional 228,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.