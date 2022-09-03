FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $92,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

