FORA Capital LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

