FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after buying an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 183.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 227,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

CEIX opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.