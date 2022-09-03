FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

