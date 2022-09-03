Fortress Lending (FTS) Price Down 60.3% Over Last Week

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortress Lending should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortress Lending using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

