Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.17% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.81%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.