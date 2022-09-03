ForTube Price Tops $0.0178 (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $11.40 million and $1.29 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

