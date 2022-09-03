Fractal Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,519.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $395,806.83 and $17,519.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

