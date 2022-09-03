Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after buying an additional 550,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,390,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,797,000 after buying an additional 294,278 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,573,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $121.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.31. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $117.39 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

