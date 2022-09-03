Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.33

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 5252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,063 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $20,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 1,326,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $16,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after buying an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

