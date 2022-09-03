Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FC opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $657.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

