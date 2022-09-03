Franklin (FLY) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Franklin (FLY) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Franklin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Franklin has a total market capitalization of $74,088.50 and $351,357.00 worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Franklin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Royal Chain (ROYAL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coral Swap (CORAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Franklin Profile

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “FlyCoin was created with the msission of promoting a scam-free and integrity-driven crypto community. FLY providing simple and fast transactions across the world. “

