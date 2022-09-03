Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $13.67 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,491,128,187 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

