Frenchie Network (FREN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Frenchie Network has a total market cap of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
Frenchie Network Profile
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
Buying and Selling Frenchie Network
