Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

FDP stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.55. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

