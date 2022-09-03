FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.50. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 23,076 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FREY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.