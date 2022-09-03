Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $201,951.85

Friendz (FDZ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $201,951.85 and approximately $47,082.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085098 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

