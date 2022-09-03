Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0004

Friendz (FDZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $201,030.07 and approximately $22,399.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

