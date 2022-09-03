Fundamenta Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,744.59 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $20,744.59 and approximately $2,744.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835500 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015566 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,874,767 coins and its circulating supply is 2,604,651 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
