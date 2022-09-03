Furucombo Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,073.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $868,242.11 and approximately $71,073.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

