Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target Cut to $1.40 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.40 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

