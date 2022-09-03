FUZE Token (FUZE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,391.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.53 or 0.00063181 BTC on major exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $9,387.12 and approximately $23,391.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00449672 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834908 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015463 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
