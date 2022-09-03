FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MonotaRO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for MonotaRO’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

MonotaRO Stock Down 2.9 %

About MonotaRO

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

