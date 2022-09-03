FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a report released on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $9.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.33. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

