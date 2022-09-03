FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.84). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 0.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

