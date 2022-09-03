FY2022 EPS Estimates for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Increased by Analyst

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Celsion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.10). The consensus estimate for Celsion’s current full-year earnings is ($5.08) per share.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Celsion Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CLSN opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile



Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

