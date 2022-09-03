FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0009 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $571,433.51 and approximately $4,769.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00236521 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,273,594 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
