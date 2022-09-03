Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Down 1.2 %

Gaia stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaia Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

