Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $101,419.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
Gains Associates Coin Profile
Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.
Buying and Selling Gains Associates
Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.