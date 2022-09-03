Gaj Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $29.00 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $13,778.24 and $29.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
