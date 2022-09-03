Gala Market Cap Hits $349.68 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Gala has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $349.68 million and approximately $109.82 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

