GAMB Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. GAMB has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2,778.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

