GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $12,570.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00307861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.