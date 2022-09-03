GameCredits Reaches One Day Volume of $13,785.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $13,785.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00300943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

