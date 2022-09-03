GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $211,514.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.62 million and $211,514.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.
GAMEE Coin Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,508,402 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
Buying and Selling GAMEE
