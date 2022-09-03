GamerCoin One Day Volume Reaches $161,467.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. GamerCoin has a market cap of $9.31 million and $161,467.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00644577 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834682 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015905 BTC.
GamerCoin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
