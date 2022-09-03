Gamestarter (GAME) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $55,241.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00051039 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gamestarter Coin Profile

Gamestarter (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

