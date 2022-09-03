Gamestarter (GAME) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $55,241.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00051039 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Gamestarter Coin Profile
Gamestarter (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gamestarter Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.
