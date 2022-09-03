Gameswap (GSWAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $168,506.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002657 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $168,506.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032340 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083699 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00040895 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars.

